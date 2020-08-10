BCCI unlikely to host IPL mega-auction for 2021 season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The BCCI is considering the postponement of IPL mega-auction for the 2021 season of the tournament.

BCCI is unlikely to host the Indian Premier League mega-auction for the 2021 season. The auction would've seen every franchise building their squad almost from the scratch, but the coronavirus pandemic may force the auction to be suspended indefinitely.

According to a report from the Times of India, the franchises are expected to continue with the same set of players, in addition to the transfers which may take place after the end of the 13th edition.

The IPL 13 will take place between September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

It has also been reported that BCCI will have a four-and-a-half month window between the end of IPL 2020 and the beginning of the league's 2021 season. The IPL traditionally begins in the last week of March or the first week of April every year.

The franchises are also supportive of BCCI's considerations for the mega-auction. There are a number of pointers -- including the restructuring of auction purse, charting the auction list, the brainstorming on auction strategies and brand activations, which require months of adequate planning.

The discussions over the mega-auction, as well as the international cricket calendar for the Indian cricket team are expected to take place over the next few weeks. The 2021 IPL will be followed by India's series against Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup -- both the tournaments, which were scheduled to take place this year, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India also hosts England before the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. The English side will play a full-fledged T20I, Test and ODI series in India.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage