BCCI to release more tickets for IND vs PAK and IND vs BAN matches today - Know how to book

The BCCI will release another set of tickets for the two upcoming matches of the Indian team in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, a few days after 14,000 tickets were released for the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan. The BCCI announced on social media on Wednesday, October 11 regarding the release of tickets for the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad and the India-Bangladesh game in Pune.

In what will be the fourth phase of releasing tickets for public sale, the ticket window will open on October 11 at 8 PM IST for both games on the official ICC website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The link will take the users to BookMyShow for the final seat selection and payment process. The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Saturday, October 14 while the Bangladesh game will take place on Thursday, October 19.

The ticket-booking process in the ongoing World Cup has been far from desirable with the website queuing up users for a long time with tickets getting sold out in minutes. Since only a limited number of tickets used to get released, most of the fans failed to get their hands on them. It was only from the second phase onwards when the BCCI released 4,00,000 tickets and then 14,000 subsequently for this particular game that the die-hard fans started getting the tickets.

But strangely, despite all the tickets getting sold out within minutes, the stands are still not full to the capacity in any of the games so far. With so much at stake, the BCCI and the fans will hope that the Narendra Modi Stadium is at full capacity on Saturday, otherwise, more questions will be raised on the whole ticketing debacle.

India are currently taking on Afghanistan in Delhi and despite the heat, most of the Arun Jaitley Stadium was filled and there is a hope that as the sun sets in the evening, more and more people come to the ground in the capital.

