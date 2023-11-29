BCCI offers head coach contract extension to Rahul Dravid after his stint ended with World Cup 2023: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Dravid's stint as head coach ended with the Indian cricket team with the World Cup 2023

The BCCI has offered a contract extension for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team after his stint in the top job ended with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It was expected that India will have a new coach after the World Cup, given the BCCI's keen interest in having a fresh approach but Dravid has been relatively quiet.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, one of the main reasons why the BCCI's stance has changed from a fresh approach to offering Dravid a contract again is continuity. The board wants the structure put in place by Dravid to continue but the former India captain is yet to give his response to the offer.

Another report suggested that the BCCI has prepared travel papers for both Dravid and VVS Laxman, who is currently heading the NCA and is likely to take over the reins in case the former doesn't want a contract extension. Laxman is currently with the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team for the five-match T20 series against Australia and is currently the top contender to become the next head coach.

Dravid was tight-lipped about the same when a question was thrown at him about his future with the Indian team as head coach. "I haven't thought about it. I have no time to think about this, and no time to reflect on this," Dravid had said. "I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. I was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future," Dravid had said after India's loss in the World Cup final.

With the South Africa tour set to begin on December 10, the BCCI is likely to take a final call in the next few days.

Latest Cricket News