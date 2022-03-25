BCCI likely to start six-team women's IPL in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL File photo of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

The GC believes there is potential for a women's IPL, and it has been encouraged by sponsorship for the Women's T20 Challenge in 2020. In their first meeting in almost two years, the Governing Council members have decided to ask the existing IPL franchises if they want the women's team as well. Upon exhaustion of that option, the BCCI will invite outside parties to own the franchises.

There has been widespread pressure on the BCCI to start the women's league. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced plans to start a three-team league this year along with CPL while Pakistan Cricket Board is also planning to do the same.

According to a BCCI official, it is the BCCI's responsibility to start a women's league regardless of commercial returns.