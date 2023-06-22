BCCI invites applications for men's national team selector post, reveals criteria

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the men's national team selector post on Thursday, June 22. The one position on the selection committee has been vacant since Chetan Sharma's removal in February this year. The BCCI also revealed the criteria and responsibilities of the interested candidates with a job opening post on their official website.

Since Chetan Sharma, the current selection committee comprised of Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath, and Shiv Sundar Das with the latter being the interim chairman. Now BCCI is looking to add Sharma's replacement and has set a deadline of June 30 to submit applications.

According to the BCCI rules, the candidate should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First Class matches of 10 ODI matches and 20 First Class matches. The criteria also require that the candidate should have retired from cricket for at least five years before applying. In addition to this, the candidate should not be part of any cricket committee for the previous five years, according to BCCI's Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations.

The BCCI also revealed the role purpose for the candidate will be selecting the senior national team for Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and any other formats. Shortlisted applicants will be called for personal interviews for evaluation.

Earlier today, the reports of Virender Sehwag leading the race for the chairman of the national team selection committee emerged. Chetan Sharma's dismissal left a vacancy for the selector from North Zone. Sehwag fits all the criteria released by the BCCI but he is reportedly looking for better remuneration for the post.

The current selection committee's next job is to announce a squad for India's multi-format tour to West Indies which begins on July 12. After India's heavy defeat against Australia in the WTC Final 2023, all eyes will be on the selection committee which is expected to make some big changes to the red-ball team.

