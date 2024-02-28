Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI announces annual central contracts; Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer miss out, Pant dropped to Grade B

BCCI announces annual central contracts; Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer miss out, Pant dropped to Grade B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced revised central contracts for the men's senior team on Wednesday, promoting KL Rahul and Shubman Gill from Grade B to A. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja remain in the A+ contract category.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2024 18:45 IST
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan
Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan during an ODI game against NZ in October 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the revised central contracts to the men's senior team members for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday. Both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the biggest names missing the list after a dip in form across formats in recent months.

Stra batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are promoted to Grade A contracts after impressive performances in the year 2023. Both Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan also miss out on the central contracts as they fail to meet the criteria of playing a minimum of three Test matches. But the BCCI has confirmed that both players will be included in the annual contract list if they feature in the upcoming 5th Test match against England in Dharamsala.

"Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England," the BCCI statement said. "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team."

Mohammed Siraj is also promoted to Grade A from B while the in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav is promoted to B. The in-form youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal bagged his maiden central contract with Grade B.

Apart from Ishan and Shreyas, five cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Shikhar Dhawan are also excluded from the latest annual contracts.

Grade A+ (4 Athletes): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A (6 Athletes): R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Related Stories
5th debutant for India in England Tests? Doubt over Rahul's availability may open door for youngster

5th debutant for India in England Tests? Doubt over Rahul's availability may open door for youngster

IND v ENG: India one win away from emulating 112-year-old Test cricket record despite bagging series

IND v ENG: India one win away from emulating 112-year-old Test cricket record despite bagging series

22 teams, 4 slots - Qualification pathway for ODI World Cup 2027 revealed

22 teams, 4 slots - Qualification pathway for ODI World Cup 2027 revealed

Grade B (5 Athletes): Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C (15 Athletes): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also revealed that the Selection Committee has recommended five fast bowlers Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa for the central contracts. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement