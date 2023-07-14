BCCI announces Indian women's squad for Asian Games; Richa Ghosh makes comeback, U-19 star gets maiden call-up

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Star wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh has returned to the Indian squad for the Asian Games 2023

The BCCI has announced the squad for the Indian women's cricket team for the Asian Games 2023. The women's T20 cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side while Smriti Mandhana will stay her deputy as the star wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh has returned.

Indian women's squad for Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

