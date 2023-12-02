BCCI announces India women's squads for England T20Is, two Tests; Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka get maiden call-ups

Follow us on Image Source : WPLT20 X Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil achieved maiden call-ups for India for England T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the India women's squads for England T20Is and the two Test matches. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead both teams with Smritii Mandhana being her deputy, however, there are some new faces in the side and a return for some. The Women's Premier League stars Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil have received maiden call-ups with the former being in both squads while the star pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has returned after her injury layoff.

Dometic stars Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani have earned their places while usual suspects like Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh being in the side. Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh were among the ones to be picked only in the Test squad.

The three-match T20 series against England begins on December 6 while the sole Test match takes place from December 14-17 in Navi Mumbai. Immediately after that, India take on Australia in the lone Test at Wankhede Stadium from December 21-24. The Australian team then stays back for three ODIs as well as three T20Is.

This will be the first time that the Indian team will be in action since the Asian Games. While players have been involved in domestic cricket and a few like Shreyanka Patil and Harmanpreet Kaur played in overseas franchise leagues, the team will come together as a whole for the first time in two months.

India squad for England T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

India squad for England and Australia Tests: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

