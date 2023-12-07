BCCI announces Committee Members for Women's Premier League ahead of 2024 edition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WPL 2023 team captain with Roger Binny and Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Committee Members for the Women's Premier League on Thursday, December 7. An eight-member committee will look at the growth and success of the WPL which witnessed a massive success on debut in 2023.

Ahead of the player auction for the second edition, the BCCI revealed eight members to promote women's cricket. BCCI president and former cricketer Roger Binny will chair the committee with Conevnor Jay Shah and IPL chairperson Arun Dhumal among notable members.

"The committee hails from diverse backgrounds and the BCCI believes their collective expertise and passion for fostering women's cricket make them an invaluable asset to the Women's Premier League," a BCCI statement said. "The committee members are enthusiastic about the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of the Women's Premier League. They look forward to collaborating with stakeholders, players, and fans to create a vibrant and competitive environment that showcases the immense talent within women's cricket."

Women's Premier League Committee Members:

Mr Roger Binny – Chairperson Mr Jay Shah – Convenor Mr Arun Dhumal – IPL Chairperson Mr Rajeev Shukla – BCCI vice-president Mr Ashish Shelar – BCCI Honorary Treasurer Mr Devajit Saikia – BCCI Honorary Jt. Secretary Mrs Madhumati Lele Mr Prabhtej Bhatia

Meanwhile, the player auction for the second edition of the WPL 2024 will held in Mumbai on December 9. Top overseas players Chamari Athapatu, Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth and Shabnim Ismail will be among 165 players to go under the auction hammer. A total of 30 slots, including 9 overseas, are available with Gujarat Titans entering the auction with the biggest purse.

