BCCI announces a rise in pension of former players and umpires

With the IPL Media rights doing all the rounds in different parts of the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to double the pensions of former umpires and players. The country's richest sporting body locked in on a 6 billion dollar media deal and instantly decided to use it towards the welfare of the people who were once associated with the game.

According to the revised monetary policies, the first-class players, who used to get Rs 15,000 will now get Rs 30,000 while former Test players, who get Rs 37,500, will now get Rs 60,000 and those with Rs 50,000 pension will get Rs 70,000. The monetary revisions are not only made for the men's division, but for the women's division too. The women internationals, who got Rs 30,000, will receive Rs 52,500 from now. The new regulations further state that The first-class cricketers who retired before 2003 and get Rs 22,500 will now get Rs 45,000.

Jay Shah in a tweet stated "I'm pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise". Following up on this matter BCCI chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly tweeted "The financial well-being of our former cricketers must be taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over.

Applauding the umpire's contribution to the game Ganguly said "The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution". Weighing on the salary rise Arun Singh Dhumal, the treasurer of the board said that BCCI stands tall because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires.

