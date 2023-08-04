BBL|13: Nathan Lyon's decade-long stint with Sydney Sixers ends, signs 3-year deal with Melbourne Renegades

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nathan Lyon

Australia's premier spinner in the Test circuit Nathan Lyon has signed a three-year-long contract with Melbourne Renegades putting an end to a decade-long association with his former Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Sixers.

Lyon was an integral part of Sixers' title-winning campaign during the 2019-20 season and is now set to join fellow Aussie spinner Adam Zampa at Renegades. Lyon, 35, will remain associated with Renegades till the end of the 2025-26 season.

The right-arm off spinner began his BBL career with Adelaide Strikers in the inaugural season of the BBL and has snared 44 scalps from 38 matches, at a reasonably well economy rate of 7.18 and an average of 21.50. His inclusion in the Renegades camp now gives them a very experienced look as they boast of names like Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Shaun Marsh, Adam Zampa and skipper of the side Nic Maddinson.

After three horrendous seasons on the trot, as Renegades finished at the bottom of the table, the Nic Maddinson-led side finally found its mojo back in the 2022-23 (BBL|12) edition of the tournament and secured a playoff spot after finishing third on the points table with seven wins and the same number of losses out of 14 games. They were beaten by Brisbane Heat in the Knockout. Lyon alongside Zampa will form a potent spin attack at the Renegades - one that the other teams need to be wary of once BBL|13 gets underway.

Lyon expressed his happiness at the opportunity to join Zampa and mentioned that he would look to put his best foot forward once the season starts to entertain the Renegades fans.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of the Melbourne Renegades.



"(Marvel Stadium’s) a place where I enjoy bowling, it tends to spin a little bit. I’m looking forward to hopefully joining up with ‘Zamps’ in a really good partnership and putting a show on for the Renegades fans," Lyon told Melbourne Renegades.



"I’ve got some really good friends who are part of the Melbourne Renegades, and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to come down. There’s a good group of senior players there who I’ve played a lot of cricket with internationally and also domestically, then you look at the younger guys throughout the roster – it’s a pretty powerful squad in my eyes.



"I think we need to set the benchmark high, shoot for the finals and make sure we go and try to lift the trophy," he added.

