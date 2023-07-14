Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG, 1st T20I on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh (BAN) will be looking to avenge an ODI series loss when they take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the first T20I match of two-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday, July 14. Afghanistan stunned the hosts to win the three-match ODI series by 2-1 but the hosts won the last game to walk away with some motivation before the T20I series.

Star pacer Fazahaq Farooqi took eight wickets in three matches and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran shone with bat in ODIs. Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das struggled in ODIs and will be looking to contribute more in T20Is to avoid another series loss at home. Afghanistan won the last T20I encounter against Bangladesh during Asia Cup 2022 and will fancy another win on Friday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in India:

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20Imatch?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match will be played on Friday, July 14

At what time does BAN vs AFG match begin?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match will begin at 6:00 PM Local Time (Sylhet) and 5:30 PM IST

Where is the BAN vs AFG T20I match being played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG T20I match on TV in India?

There is no official live broadcast available for fans from India for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG T20I match online in India?

One can watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match online on the FanCode website and app

BAN vs AFG Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Shahzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand

