Bangladesh's multi-format tour of Afghanistan gets postponed

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that the senior men's team's multi-format tour of Afghanistan which was originally scheduled to be played in July, has been rescheduled in a mutual decision taken by the boards of both countries.

The Bangla Tigers were expected to play two Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is after the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in July but it will now be played "at some other point of time".

"The away series against Afghanistan will be rescheduled after both boards agreed to play the series at some other point of time," BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are currently engaged in an intriguing arm-wrestle with Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series on their home turf. The hosts are trailing 1-0 in the series with the second Test currently underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The first Test in Sylhet went the visitor's way as their newly-appointed Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva led by example. Captaining Sri Lanka for the first time in the red-ball contest, de Silva scored tons (102 and 108) in both innings of the Test match and was ably supported by allrounder Kamindu Mendis who also recorded centuries in both innings.

Bangladesh missed their veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim and could only manage 188 in the first innings as none of their players scored a fifty. Their second innings was even more painful to watch for their fans as five of their players got out for ducks and Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 328 runs.

The win propelled Sri Lanka to the sixth spot on the World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) points table whereas Bangladesh slipped to the seventh spot. India are still occupying the apex position on the WTC table with a PCT (Points Percentage System) of 68.51.