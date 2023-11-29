Bangladesh Cricket Board set up panel to evaluate World Cup performance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has set up a three-member panel to assess Bangladesh's performance at the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the director of BCB Enayet Hossain Siraj will play the role of the convener of the committee whereas Akram Khan and Mahbubul Anam will help him out in evaluating the Shakib Al Hasan-led side's performance during the World Cup.

"The committee's objective is to scrutinize the factors contributing to the team's underperformance in the tournament and it will subsequently present its findings to the Board," BCB said in a statement as reported by Cricbuzz.

Notably, Bangladesh had a campaign to forget in India. Shakib and his men began their journey in a resounding fashion as they defeated Afghanistan by six wickets at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA Stadium) in Dharamsala.

However, things went haywire after their victory over the Afghans as they lost six consecutive games and were the first to get knocked out of the semifinal race.

A consolation win over Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi came as a relief but it was too little too late by then.

Their campaign ended with a rout that they suffered at the hands of Australia while playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on November 11. Bangladesh went into the game without the services of their skipper Shakib and were totally outplayed by the eventual champions and lost the contest by eight wickets.

Bangladesh World Cup 2023 squad:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful IslamBenchMustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque Bijoy (only for Australia game)

Support staff:

Chandika Hathurusingha, Nic Pothas, Rangana Herath, Allan Donald, Shane McDermott

Latest Cricket News