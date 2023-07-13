BAN-W vs IND-W Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs India, 3rd T20I on online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma during the 2nd T20I

Bangladesh women (BAN-W) will host India Women (IND-W) in the third and final T20I match at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday, July 13. India won the second match by eight runs to secure a series win and will target a clean sweep in the last game.

Indian batters struggled for the big scores and were restricted to just 95/8 while batting first with Shafali Verma top-scoring with 19 runs. But the Indian spinners were impressive while defending a low total and bowled out the hosts on just 87 runs to clinch a series win.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Bangladesh women vs India women in India:

When is Bangladesh women vs India women match?

Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 13

At what time does BAN-W vs IND-W T20I match begin?

Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I match will begin at 2:00 PM Local Time (Dhaka) and 1:30 PM IST

Where is the BAN-W vs IND-W T20I match being played?

Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Where can you watch BAN-W vs IND-W T20I match on TV in India?

There is no official live broadcast available for fans from India for Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I match

Where can you watch BAN-W vs IND-W T20I match online in India?

One can watch Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I match online on Bangladesh Cricket Board's official YouTube channel only

BAN-W vs IND-W Squads:

BAN-W Squad: Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun

IND-W Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry, Monica Patel, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Devika Vaidya

Latest Cricket News