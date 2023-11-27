BAN vs NZ: Kane Williamson eyes to go past legendary England cricketer in 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

New Zealand are set to play their first Test since March 2023 on November 28 (Tuesday) as they face Bangladesh away from home in the two-match series. The first Test is set to be played at Sylhet international cricket stadium even as prominent batter Kane Williamson will also make his comeback in whites. For the unversed, Williamson is not the captain of the Test team any more with Tim Southee taking over the mantle.

This is also the start of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign after performing poorly in the last edition. Interestingly, the Kiwis won the inaugural edition of the tournament beating India in the final under the leadership of Kane Williamson who is now eyeing a major record in Test cricket.

Williamson has so far scored 8124 runs in 94 Test matches at an impeccable average of 54.89 with 28 tons and 33 fifties to his name. He is only 57 runs behind legendary England cricketer Kevin Pietersen in the list of most runs scored in the longest format of the sport. Pietersen amassed 8181 runs during his illustrious career playing a massive 104 Test matches.

Looking at Williamson's consistency in red-ball cricket, the man can easily go past Pietersen and perhaps even leave behind England's David Gower who scored 8231 runs in his 117-match Test career.

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee(c), Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell

