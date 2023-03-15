BAN vs ENG: Bangladesh whitewash England, win T20 series by 3-0

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Bangladesh celebrates victory

The third and final match of the three-match T20 series between Bangladesh and England was played on Tuesday. In this match, Bangladesh won by 16 runs and whitewashed the world champion team, England. England who won the T20 World Cup played last year, faced a clean sweep at the hands of the number 9 team in the ICC T20 rankings.

In the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl. Coming to bat first, the hosts scored 158 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Chasing 159 runs in the second innings, England could only manage 142 runs for the loss of 6 wickets and Bangladesh won the match. Litton Das played an important role in Bangladesh's victory. In the first innings of the match, he scored 73 runs off 57 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and a six.

England got off to a bad start in the second innings of the match. The team's opener Phil Salt was dismissed in the first over. Despite a poor start, the team seemed to be in a position to win during the 95-run partnership for the second wicket between opener Dawid Malan (53) and captain Jos Buttler (40), but both of them got dismissed in the 14th over. After this Bangladesh bowlers had control.

Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets and the second match by four wickets. England had earlier won the ODI series 2-1. Bangladesh won the third ODI and thus managed to defeat England, the champions of both limited-overs formats, in four consecutive matches.

“We talked about showing character ahead of the series and that's what we showed,” Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said.

“We were put into a tough position but won the game. That's the thing that will give us the confidence as we build a team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.”

England coach Mathew Mott said, “The turning point was the run-out, it was an amazing piece of fielding,” Mott said.

“You'd back yourself with Jos set at the back end there, got his eye in, and was ready to go. It really turned the game," he added.

