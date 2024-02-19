Babar Azam becomes first batter in PSL history to score 3000 runs, nears 10,000-mark in T20 cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam began his PSL 2024 campaign with a half-century, however, couldn't lead his side to a win

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the first player in history to score 3,000 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he opened the 2024 campaign with a half-century, his 29th in the tournament leading the Peshawar Zalmi. Babar needed 65 runs to reach the 3,000-run mark and he achieved the landmark while trying to help Zalmi chase a huge target of 207 runs against the Quetta Gladiators. Babar ended up scoring 68 off 42 while opener Saim Ayub smashed a quickfire 42, however, it wasn't enough for the Zalmi to win the contest as they fell short by 16 runs.

Babar is the leading run-getter in PSL history and no other player is anywhere close to the former Pakistan skipper. However, Sunday's innings also helped Babar get close to the iconic landmark of 10,000 runs in T20 cricket overall. Babar currently has 9,926 runs to his name and 74 more will make him the 13th player in history to get to the milestone and second from Pakistan after Shoaib Malik.

Most runs in PSL history

3003 - Babar Azam (78 innings)

2381 - Fakhar Zaman (77 innings)

2135 - Shoaib Malik (78 innings)

2007 - Mohammad Rizwan (61 innings)

After the 91-run opening stand between Babar and Saim Ayub, Zalmi kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell got starts but didn't stay for long for the Zalmi to have a chance as the Gladiators prevailed in the end.

While Quetta Gladiators began their campaign with a win, Multan Sultans in the second game of the double-header on Sunday, came up trumps against Karachi Kings. The Gladiators will be in action again on Monday, February 19 against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars. The Zalmi have gotten rest for a couple of days before they will be back in action on Wednesday, February 21 against Karachi Kings in Lahore.