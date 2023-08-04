Axed RCB director of cricket operations Mike Hesson pens heartfelt note after sudden ouster

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mike Hesson

The Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) axed its director of cricketer operations Mike Hesson and appointed Andy Flower as its new head coach in preparations for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, August 4.

In addition to Hesson, RCB also parted ways with head coach Sanjay Bangar removing him from his position. The contracts of both Hesson and Bangar were up for renewal in September but as it has turned out the duo has been shown the exit.

The Bangalore-based franchise had appointed Hesson back in August 2019 and the team under his supervision did reasonably well - qualifying for the playoffs in the last three out of four seasons.

Barring the 2023 edition, RCB played in the playoffs of 2022. 2021 and the 2020/21 season. Their campaign ended in the 2022 edition with a loss in Qualifier 2 versus Rajasthan Royals. In the 2021 edition, the Bangalore-based franchise was up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator and went down by four wickets. They had a reasonably good campaign in the 2020/21 edition before they lost the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The team was looking up to the mark in the 2023 season and could have made their fourth consecutive playoff but a loss at the hands of eventual finalists Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their last group game denied them the same.

Reflecting on his time at RCB, Hesson penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and expressed pride in the results the side achieved during his tenure but also felt a tad disappointed in the fact that he could not lead the franchise to an elusive title.

"Although we were able to make good progress making 3 playoffs in the last 4 seasons we were not able to win the elusive trophy that I like so many players, support staff and the amazing fans so dearly wanted.

"Although disappointed to be leaving RCB I have some very fond memories working with great people both on and off the park," his caption read.

Latest Cricket News