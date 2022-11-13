Australian superstar badly injured, set to miss entire summer | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australian superstar sustains leg injury

There is certainly something wrong going around in the international cricketing arena these days. The injury issues have become pretty frequent and it is not just niggle or something else, players have been missing entire seasons due to this. Freak injury or freak accidents, a term that has become so prominent these days has led to yet another superstar losing out on an entire season. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has sustained a leg injury and will potentially miss the entire summer that is to follow.

Reports from Cricket Australia suggest that Glenn Maxwell has broken his leg while he was attending a birthday party in Melbourne this weekend. The dasher has been ruled out of the One Day International series that England are to play against Australia after the T20 World Cup concludes. Glenn Maxwell has fractured his left fibula and is all set to go under proper rehabilitation which will be a lengthy and will also be grueling process for him.

Australia's selection chief George Bailey said:

The 34-year-old Aussie all-rounder underwent surgery on Sunday, Maxwell was attending one of his friend's 50th birthday bash and was running in the backyard. He lost balance, slipped & fell with Maxwell's leg becoming trapped under his friend. None of them were intoxicated and the other person didn't sustain any injury either. As of now, Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v England

November 17, 2022: Adelaide Oval November 19, 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground November 22, 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground

