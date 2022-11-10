IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: Heartbroken? blame 'Indian Procrastination League' aka IPL

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The IPL saga

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: It will be justified and safe to say that the slump of Indian cricket continues. Let's not talk about the bilateral series, they mean and add up to nothing at the end of the day. The World Cup has ended for India and this has now almost become the new normal. This has been the case since 2014 when India faltered in the final stages of the tournament. India was certainly one of the favourites to win the tournament but now they are eliminated. We shouldn't just blame South Africa and New Zealand for crumbling under pressure and faltering in the ICC tournaments, India too have made this a habit.

Rohit Sharma said that most of the players have played in the IPL and know how to deal with pressure. The skipper's statements were pretty contradictory with the performance that we got to see on the field. Do we blame the Indian Premier League for this? certainly yes, one should. Since the IPL started in 2008, India have never won a T20 World Cup. Surprising, that a tournament that shows so much promise has failed to produce players that can go on and lift an ICC trophy. Players are fast-tracked into the Indian team and then they don't deliver and they are replaced by new faces, that too on the basis of IPL performances. This is one cycle that goes on infinitely and certainly, the Indian team is suffering. Owing to the Indian Premier League, the domestic tournaments have taken a backseat and the players who do well over there are neither recognized nor appreciated.

Jasprit Bumrah missed out, and Ravindra Jadeja missed out, no doubt, the Indian bowling unit looked stellar throughout the entire World Cup, but there are serious questions about how things are being managed as of now. A grueling schedule of nearly two months followed by a full-fledged international cricketing calendar puts a lot of pressure on the players, both physically and mentally. The blame needs to be shared with the players too. They never opt for a break in the Indian Premier League, but once the international schedule starts, they opt for breaks. Is this the way ahead? Is this where the Indian cricket team is heading towards? If this is the case, then we are on the wrong path, our cricketing culture is on the wrong path and this needs to be looked upon.

