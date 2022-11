Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli in nets

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain has continued his golden run. In the second semi-finals against England, Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to go past 4000 T20I runs. India are currently struggling at the moment against England at the Adelaide Oval, but Virat is still at the crease and he will look to accelerate and take India to a respectable total here.

(More to follow)

Latest Cricket News