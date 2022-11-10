IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul and string of failures angers netizens | REACTIONS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul is becoming a concern slowly

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Change is constant and so is KL Rahul's streak of a poor show with the bat, such has been the situation with the Bangalore-based batsman. He certainly has had the backing of coach Rahul Dravid and the team management. The opening slot has been a huge question mark on the Indian team but it has been KL Rahul in particular whose form continues to hit a rough patch. The Lucknow Super Giants captain has scored only one half-century so far in the contest, that too against Bangladesh.

India are taking on England in the all-important semi-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. The kind of batting prowess that England have is not unfamiliar to anybody. Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to field first. Interestingly, as far as the records of Adelaide Oval go, a total of 11 matches have been played so far and all of them have been won by the team who have lost the toss. India certainly need to post a huge total against Jos Buttler and his team to give themselves an advantage.

KL Rahul struggled in the first over against Stokes. He certainly hit him for a boundary but was in sorts of trouble. Come the second over, Chris Woakes was too good for Rahul as he dismissed him. The English speedster extracted some bounce and zip from the pitch and the awkward bounce was too good for the Indian vice-captain. The match is being played at the Adelaide Oval and whosoever wins will face Pakistan on November 13, 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

