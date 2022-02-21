Monday, February 21, 2022
     
Marnus Labuschagne ready for spin challenge in Pakistan

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Brisbane Published on: February 21, 2022 14:44 IST
File photo of Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne believes the only part that they don't have "cover for is spin" with regard to the upcoming tour to Pakistan.

After thrashing England to retain the Ashes last month, Australia are now the no 1 ranked team in the world.

However, the Aussies are touring Pakistan after a gap of 24 years and Labuschagne rightly refers to the challenge of playing there as a big unknown.

The South Africa-born naturalised Australian has emerged as one of their premier batsmen in Test match cricket along with his mentor Steve Smith.

So it was no surprise that Labuschagne consulted Smith before preparing a batting track on a mat with aluminium and metal pieces to simulate spin conditions in his backyard.

The Australian had posted video of this practice wicket on social media which garnered fair amount traction, mostly appreciating his innovative ways to prepare.

Australia will play three Test matches, three ODIs and one T20 match in Pakistan.

(Reproted by AP)

