Australia women announce squads for white-ball series against South Africa, King remains out of T20Is

After thrashing India away, Australia women's cricket made no changes to their squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa. Alana King remains out from the T20I team but is set to replace Grace Harris in ODIs.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2024 18:54 IST
Australia cricket team
Image Source : PTI Australia cricket team celebrating after India series win on January 9, 2024

Cricket Australia announced women's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa on Friday, January 12. Australia have not made any changes to their T20I squad after thrashing India 2-1 away last week.

The 28-year-old leggie Alana King remains out of the T20I squad as Australia management continues to prefer Georgia Wareham who is just one wicket away from 50 in T20Is. However, King remains part of Australia's ODI squad and will replace big-hitter Grace Harris.

After a successful India tour, the Alyssa Healy-led Australian side hosts South Africa in three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test. The series will begin with the T20I series in Canberra on January 27 and the Cricket Australia is expected to announce a Test squad after the conclusion of ODIs. 

“As was the case for our home series against the West Indies in October, Grace Harris is part of the squad for the T20s only and will be replaced by Alana King for the ODIs," Shawn Flegler, National Selector said. “South Africa were formidable opponents in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup Final in Cape Town and we look forward to the challenge of hosting the Proteas in a multi-format series in Australia."

Australian ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australian T20I squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris

South Africa Women Tour of Australia 2024:

  • Jan 27: 1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra 
  • Jan 28: 2nd T20I,  Manuka Oval, Canberra 
  • Jan 30: 3rd T20I, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 
  • Feb 3: 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 
  • Feb 7: 2nd ODI,  North Sydney Oval, Sydney 
  • Feb 10: 3rd ODI,  North Sydney Oval, Sydney 
  • Feb 15-18: Test match, WACA Ground, Perth

