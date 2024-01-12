Australia women announce squads for white-ball series against South Africa, King remains out of T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australia cricket team celebrating after India series win on January 9, 2024

Cricket Australia announced women's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa on Friday, January 12. Australia have not made any changes to their T20I squad after thrashing India 2-1 away last week.

The 28-year-old leggie Alana King remains out of the T20I squad as Australia management continues to prefer Georgia Wareham who is just one wicket away from 50 in T20Is. However, King remains part of Australia's ODI squad and will replace big-hitter Grace Harris.

After a successful India tour, the Alyssa Healy-led Australian side hosts South Africa in three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test. The series will begin with the T20I series in Canberra on January 27 and the Cricket Australia is expected to announce a Test squad after the conclusion of ODIs.

“As was the case for our home series against the West Indies in October, Grace Harris is part of the squad for the T20s only and will be replaced by Alana King for the ODIs," Shawn Flegler, National Selector said. “South Africa were formidable opponents in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup Final in Cape Town and we look forward to the challenge of hosting the Proteas in a multi-format series in Australia."

Australian ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australian T20I squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris

