Australia surpass West Indies in major record list, chase Pakistan's all-time record after historic win

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA Australian cricket team.

Australia mauled West Indies in the third and final ODI of the home series to register a historic win at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Well led by Xavier Bartlett with the ball and Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglis with the bat, the Aussies registered their biggest-ever win by balls remaining in an ODI match.

Chasing a target of 87, the hosts cruised to the win in just 6.5 overs (41 balls) to whitewash the Windies with Fraser-McGurk and Inglis going all guns blazing. They cruised to 50 in just 3.4 overs and without much of a fuss, scaled the target down soo. The Aussies won the match with 259 balls remaining, helping them surpass their previous best of win with 253 balls left. The win sees the Aussies register a 3-0 whitewash over the Windies and make strides in a huge record list.

Aussies over Windies but Pakistan still ahead

The Aussies have leapfrogged the former two-time champions Windies in the list of most ODI whitewash series wins ever. This was their 19th ODI series clean sweep, which makes them one clear of the Windies and New Zealand, both of whom are on 18.

However, the most successful World Cup-winning side is still behind Pakistan in this tally. The 1992 champions have registered 23 ODI series clean sweeps to date. Notably, India are a little behind in this tally as the 1983 and 2011 winners have completed 16 whitewashes.

Teams to complete most ODI whitewashes:

Pakistan - 23

Australia - 19

West Indies - 18

New Zealand - 18

India - 16

England - 16

Sri Lanka - 14

Bangladesh - 14