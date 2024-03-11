Australia's unreal dominance in New Zealand turning out to be dream for other teams

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins with trophy after series win over New Zealand

Australia scripted history on Monday (March 11) chasing 279 runs against New Zealand in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Alex Carey was the hero for them in the chase as he scored an unbeaten 98 and was well supported by Mitchell Marsh (80) and Pat Cummins (32*) as they sealed the series 2-0 continuing their dominance in the Kiwi nation like no other team. Yes, unlike any other Test playing nation, Australia enjoy playing Test cricket in New Zealand.

The Kiwis are one of the toughest teams to beat at home but against Australia, they crumble almost every time much to the surprise of everyone. In fact, the hosts lost the first Test by a massive margin of 172 runs. The second Test also witnessed a collapse with the bat in the first innings. However, New Zealand fought back well to set up a challenging target only for Australia to chase it down with three wickets in hand.

With this series win, Australia continue to have a wood on the hosts in their own den as they have not lost a single Test match in New Zealand since 1993. It is a staggering record in an era when teams are massively struggling away from home and the Kiwis clearly don't seem to have an answer to Australia.

They last won a Test match against the Aussies at home in Auckland in 1993 by five wickets. Moreover, since then, they have won only one Test match against Australia in last 34 matches with the win coming in 2011 in Perth. New Zealand might have to tour Australia in the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and they will be hoping to end their drought against them on that tour.