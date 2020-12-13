India tour of Australia: Oz not fretting over Cameron Green's availability for Adelaide Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cameron Green (sitting on the ground) was hit on the head while bowling during the warm-up game between Australia A vs India.

Australia are not fretting over Cameron Green to get fit for the first Test against India beginning December 17 as they feel the all-rounder will be required more towards the back-end of the four-Test series.

Green suffered a blow on his head on Friday, the first day of the second warm-up between the touring Indians and Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He did not take any further part in the three-day game and was substituted (for concussion) with Patrick Rowe. Green though is said to be fine now although there are still doubts if he will be played in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has admitted that it is nice to have an all-rounder in a Test playing XI, especially someone in the mould of Ben Stokes.

"I think everyone likes a Ben Stokes-like player as it balances the team perfectly. I guess that's why we have searched for all-rounders all these years and are trying to make one fit. Green is obviously a huge prospect and he has got a great future ahead of him and if now's the right time to get him in, get him in but if not we have to make do with what we've got. We've done with it over the last few years from time to time," said Hazlewood while speaking to the media on Sunday.

The fast bowler bowler added that they could get away with it (not having Green) in the pink-ball Test but he will be needed at the back-end of the four-Test series.

"I think we'll probably get away with it with the pink ball whereas playing the Melbourne and Sydney Tests back-to-back, even Brisbane with a bit more heat -- at that time of the year, an all-rounder will be more than welcome," said Hazlewood.

The Aussies will also see the return of left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc to their camp for the first time after he missed the last two T20I matches against India due to an illness in the family and had to leave the bubble.

"It is obviously great news for us. Starc coming tomorrow. He is obviously a huge part of our team and huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special. We'll welcome him with open arms," Hazlewood said before adding that his fellow pace bowler will be fine.

"I think he'll (Starc) be fine. If you'll learn anything from this series, it is that nothing goes to plan. We are always struggling with the schedule and travel and different things. I am sure this hiccup will be no different for Starc. He's a professional. He would have been doing everything he could have last week and once he comes in the camp, he'll be ready to go," said the right-arm pace bowler.

Hazlewood did admit that this has been an unusual season but also said that they are making sure they tick all the boxes before entering the field for Tests.

"It's been unusual one, a different lead-in for pretty much everyone. There were guys playing IPL (including himself), then we started with one day cricket and then T20. It has been a little bit different, but every international cricketer is sort of ready, prepared. They know the things they have to tick off in changing the formats. We've had a few days at the middle (centre-wicket practice) in Adelaide Oval and still a number of sessions to go before the game. So we will be all ready to go it has been a great prep (preparation) so far," said Hazlewood.