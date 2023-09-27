Australia deny India historic whitewash with a 66-run win in 3rd ODI; Men in Blue take series 2-1

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australia beat India by 66 runs in a massive win in the third ODI

Team India suffered a massive loss by 66 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia as the visitors denied Rohit Sharma and Co. of a historic whitewash on Wednesday, September 27 in Rajkot. Batting first Australia posted a massive total of 352 runs on the board with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring as he missed a memorable century by just four runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli kept India on the course of a huge chase but losing 7 wickets for 53 runs in the end led to the hosts' undoing as they were bowled out for just 286 runs.

India won the series 2-1 and will be happy with how they played in the first two matches. Obviously, the lack of resources affected the Men in Blue's push for the huge target but with probably all the batters in form and the bowlers doing well, they are ready for the World Cup and for Australia, getting the winning momentum was necessary as they were coming off a string of five consecutive losses.

Captain Rohit opened with Washington Sundar. Sundar, who was batting for the first time in recent times (as he didn't get to bat or bowl in the Asia Cup final), looked rusty while Rohit got off to a a brilliant start. The skipper raced to 40 off 22 before slowing down a little. He brought up his half-century in 31 balls before Glenn Maxwell got his first wicket of the night.

Maxwell sent back Sundar for 18. Virat Kohli joined Rohit in the middle and the duo reminded many of the Jaipur run-chase in 2013 against the same opposition when they were chasing a 350+ total.

More to follow...

