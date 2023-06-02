Australia debating on India's bowling attack for WTC Final, admits assistant coach Daniel Vettori

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2 Spinners or 4 pacers is the question to answer for team India for WTC Final

Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori has admitted that they are currently unsure about the look of India's bowling attack for the upcoming WTC Final. The summit clash for the second edition of World Test Championship (WTC) is set to commence on June 7 at The Oval in London. As far as India's bowling attack is concerned, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur look set to play the final.

The question for team India to answer is whether they will need an extra spinner in Ravi Ashwin or the fourth pacer is needed in the form of Umesh Yadav. Conditions will dictate a lot in the final decision with Ashwin also providing that extra cushion with the bat down the order. Many might debate around Thakur's place in the XI but the man smashed two fifties the last time India played at the venue.

Moreover, he has the knack of breaking partnerships and is very handful in these conditions as well. Coming back to Vettori he stated that the Aussie camp is debating around the same topic. "We have been debating that. I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.

6 position. Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in (Shardul) Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices," Vettori said.

However, Vettori also reckoned that Ashwin might be the unlucky one to miss out eventually despite being one of the top bowlers in Tests. "shwin is an incredible bowler and he will be first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that (him missing selection), We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves. It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on," Australia's assistant coach added.

(Inputs from PTI)

