Australia announce Test squad for New Zealand tour, pacer makes comeback after 15 months

Australia have announced a strong 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. This is the first time the two teams are facing each other in the Kiwi nation since 2016. This series is also the part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and New Zealand and Australia are currently the top two teams in the points table.

As far as the Test squad is concerned, there are not many changes but Michael Neser has been recalled to the side having last played against the West Indies in December 2022. While Neser has been a part of set-up over the last few years, he has only got a chance to play when one of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc is not available. However, his Sheffield Shield numbers haven't been great this season with nine wickets at an average of 50.33.

Neser has also been benefited with an injury to tearaway quick Lance Morris who picked up a side strain during the ODI series against the West Indies. "It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect. We'd be looking at a different type of fast bowler. The luxury of this tour only being in New Zealand, it's not a massive trip, so a number of players in specific roles that if we do need to get them across that it's not too much of a challenge, so Lance would have been in that boat," chief selector George Bailey.

Another back-up pacer in the squad is Scott Boland and one of them might get a chance if Australia shun their strategy to play a specialist spinner in Nathan Lyon as conditions, at times, are not that conducive to the spinners in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw has retained his place in the squad as a back-up opener with the Aussies set to continue with Steve Smith as an opener which will be a massive challenge for the latter. Cameron Green will also bat at four like he did during the last Test series.

As far as the Test series is concerned, the first Test of the two-match series commences on February 29 in Wellington while the second Test is scheduled to begin on March 8 in Chrischurch.

Australia squad for New Zealand Tests: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc