Australia announce squad for Perth Test against Pakistan, speed merchant Lance Morris recalled

The reigning World Test champions Australia have announced a 14-member squad for the first Test of the three-match home series against Pakistan. Western Australian pace merchant Lance Morris has been recalled to the side and might make his Test debut in Perth on December 14.

The first Test of the Australian home summer will be played at the Perth Stadium which is renowned for its pace and bounce and hence the move to bring Morris into the squad doesn't raise any eyebrows. Morris has been setting the speed gun on fire and making the batters hop in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season.

With 11 wickets in three games since his return from a back injury, Morris has looked in red-hot form and hence the hosts may look to utilise his services on a deck that is expected to be on the quicker side.

On the other hand, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has made his way back into the squad after a calf injury abruptly ended his participation in the Ashes 2023. Lyon's inclusion has meant that there is no place for his understudy Todd Murphy.

Notably, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green both have been included in the squad and would most likely be competing for a solitary spot in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, the series is likely to be David Warner's last Test assignment as the veteran southpaw had earlier revealed that he wanted to bid the longest form of the sport adieu after playing the New Year's Test in Sydney in 2024.

Australia's squad for Perth Test only:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Pakistan's Test squad:

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi

