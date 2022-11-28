Aussie star Cameron Green confirms registration for IPL 2023 Auctions, says it is best place to learn

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cameron Green set to feature in IPL 2023 Auctions

IPL 2023 Auctions: In a major development ahead of the IPL 2023 Auctions, Australian star all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed that he has registered for the bidding ceremony of the cash-rich Indian tournament. Green has stated that he is very excited to be part of the IPL and lauded the tournament as the best place to learn. The Auctions are set to be held on December 23rd in Kochi.

After Australia's ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins withdrew from the cash-rich league in India owing to busy schedules, many Australian players' participation was under the clouds. However, Green has decided to take exposure to the Indian conditions and the world-popular T20 tournament. "I have registered for it. It will be an exciting opportunity. Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) set up about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. He added that the players speak a lot about the quality the league offers and he is yet to get that sort of exposure.

"They speak about the quality coaches that you're around, the quality players that you're around. They're all the best in the world at their craft. It's a craft that I haven't been exposed to too much. I'm so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that's probably one of the best environments to learn in," Green added.

After playing Limited overs cricket for a few months, Green is currently gearing up for Australia's Test series against West Indies at home. The 23-year-old Australian is training with the bowling machine to try and adjust to the patient format of Test Cricket. "I had a few sessions on the bowling machine basically trying to change my contact point. In T20 cricket, you're meeting the ball so far in front of you, so you get that full swing.

Green added that he looking to hit the ball under his eyes now and is working on defence (which is less seen in T20I cricket). "To try to rein it back and hit the ball under your eyes (is difficult). I had a few good sessions basically just playing the defence shot and just getting your balance right and being able to leave the ball – that felt weird. It's a challenge for all guys that do chop and change (formats). I'm just getting exposed to it now," Green stated.

The Aussie all-rounder has been impressive with the bat in some of the recent series, where he has taken the attack to the bowlers. The all-rounder is likely to garner huge interest from the Indian market in the IPL 2023 Auctions.

