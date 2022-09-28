AUS vs WI, T20I Series: Aussies recall big guns ahead of the Caribbean challenge

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian cricket team celebrating their series win over New Zealand

Highlights Australia recently lost a T20I series to India by 2-1

Australia are scheduled to play 2 T20Is against West Indies

The first T20I will be played at Gold Coast on October 5, 2022

AUS vs WI, T20I Series: Aaron Finch's Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup title, but their hopes and morale might have taken a huge hit after they lost to India by a margin of 2-1. As a precautionary measure, Australia were playing without the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis. David Warner too was rested owing to workload management issues. Australia just have 5 matches to go before they start their campaign on the grandest stage and they will want to make the most of it.

As far as Australia's title defense is concerned, this series will form a crucial juncture on their road to the world cup. Mitchell Starc had missed the India series due to a knee injury scare. Whereas Mitchell Marsh had been rested due to an ankle injury. On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis was ruled out due to a side sprain. Aaron Finch and co. will now want to test their full-strength side against the West Indies who will visit them for a two-match T20I series. Australia have also persisted with youngster Camron Green who looked good at the top while opening the batting for Australia against India. Surprisingly, Green is not included in Australia's 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup. He scored two stellar half-centuries while playing as an opener against India.

The first T20I will be played at Gold Coast on October 5 and will be followed by the final one which will be played on October 7 at the iconic Gabba. Australia have extended rests to their express pacer Kane Richardson and spinner Ashton Agar. This series is yet another opportunity for skipper Aaron Finch to find some form and get back into rhythm. Finch showed few glimpses of his return against India but wasn't consistent enough to make any kind of impact in the recently concluded series which Australia lost by 2-1.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

