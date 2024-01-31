AUS vs WI pitch report: How will surface at Melbourne Cricket Ground play in 1st ODI?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shai Hope and Steve Smith at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 31, 2024

AUS vs WI: After a thrilling and memorable end to the Test series, both Australia cricket team hosts West Indies in the first ODI match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, February 2. This will be the first 50-over game for the hosts after lifting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

West Indies registered a sensational eight-run win in the second Test to end their winless run in red-ball cricket against Australia. Now Shai Hope-led side will be extra motivated to carry that momentum in the ODI series as well.

However, West Indies have won only one of their last five ODI encounters against Australia. Both teams last played against each other in July 2021 where the hosts Australia recorded a 2-1 win in the three-match series.

AUS vs WI, Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report

Melbourne Cricket Ground offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Ground offers longer boundaries, making batters' jobs a little difficult at this venue. The average first innings score here is 222 with teams batting first winning 78 of 158 ODI matches so far. Pace bowlers can also expect some help from the surface at MCG's pitch.

Melbourne Cricket Ground ODI numbers

Matches played - 158

Matches won batting first - 78

Matches won batting second - 75

Average first innings score - 222

Average second innings score - 194

Highest total - 355/5 by Australia vs England

Lowest total - 94/10 by England vs Australia

Highest total chased - 308/5 by England vs Australia

Lowest total defended - 169/6 by Australia women vs England women

AUS vs WI Squads

Australia ODI Squad: Steven Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI Squad: Shai Hope (c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kavem Hodge, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh