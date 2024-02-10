AUS vs WI pitch report: How will surface at Adelaide Oval play in 2nd T20I on Sunday?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adelaide Oval pitch on January 19, 2024

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Australia will be seeking a series win when they clash against West Indies in the second T20I match at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, February 11. Australia clinched a thrilling 11-run win in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

After a whitewash in ODIs, the hosts posted 213 while batting first in the first T20I. David Warner shone on his return to international scenes with 70 off 36 balls and then in-form Adam Zampa took three wickets to restrict the Caribbean side to 202/8.

West Indies will enter this game with some confidence as they almost pulled off a mammoth chase in Hobart. Australia will be boosted by Spencer Johnson's inclusion for the second game and have lost only once in their last five T20 encounters against West Indies.

AUS vs WI, Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

Adelaide Oval offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers in T20 cricket. Teams batting first have won nine of 18 T20I matches played here, which suggests no impact of the toss on results. Usually a good surface for big hitters, Adelaide Oval produces notable bounce and seam to pacers with a new ball.

In the most recent game here, Australia women restricted South Africa to just 105 in an ODI match earlier this month but fans can expect a high-scoring clash on Sunday with some of the biggest T20 hitters in both ranks.

Adelaide Oval T20I numbers

Matches played - 18

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won batting second - 8

Average first innings score - 153

Average second innings score - 136

Highest total - 233/2 by Australia vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total - 66/10 by Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

Highest total chased - 170/0 by England vs India

AUS vs WI Squads

Australia T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), David Warner, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson

West Indies T20I Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie