AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODIs, Australia call in world record-breaker

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glenn Maxwell out of the ODI series against Australia.

AUS vs WI: Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and speedster Jhye Richardson have been ruled out of the upcoming Australia vs West Indies ODI series as Australia call in two replacements. The Aussies are set to take on the Windies for three ODIs starting from February 2 as part of their all-format series at home. The two are currently engaged in a two-match Test series.

However, ahead of the ODI series, the Aussies are forced to make a couple of changes. Maxwell, also known as 'Big Show', has been rested for the ODI leg after a busy period with the Aussies and with his Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars. Fast bowler Richardson has been removed from the squad as he hurt his left side while playing in the BBL for Perth Scorchers last month.

BBL's breakout stars Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett have received their maiden International call-up as replacements for the duo. Fraser-McGurk recently broke AB de Villiers' world record for fastest List A century when the 21-year-old smashed a ton in 29 balls while playing for South Australia. He has carried his form in the BBL and ILT20 too. Playing for the Melbourne Renegades, the youngster smashed 257 runs at a strike rate of 158.64 in the tournament. He also scored 54 off 25 balls for Dubai Capitals in ILT20.

Meanwhile, Bartlett has also been impressive in the BBL. The right-arm quick is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing BBL, where he has scalped 17 wickets for Brisbane Heat in 9 matches.

Australia will take on West Indies in the ODI series from February 2 in Melbourne, followed by the second and third ODIs on February 4 (Sydney) and February 6 (Canberra). They are yet to complete the two-match Test series with the final one set to begin on January 25.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr