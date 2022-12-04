AUS vs WI 1st Test: Nathan Lyon powers Australia to 164-run win; shatters Ravichandran Ashwin's 'THIS' record

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia beat West Indies

AUS vs WI 1st Test: The Australian Cricket team displayed their dominance against a valiant West Indies side in the first Test of the two-match series on Sunday. The Aussies defeated the Kraigg Brathwaite's side by a 164-run margin and have retained the Frank Worrell Trophy at the Perth Stadium. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon starred for Australia in the bowling department and shattered Ravichandran Ashwin's record in his 21st five-wicket haul display.

Coming into the second innings, West Indies were given a huge 498-run target after a poor outing in the first innings. West Indies showed a fight and was led by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who smashed a ton. Coming into the final day, West Indies were 192/3. Brathwaite and Mayers started the proceedings but were soon jolted by Lyon as Mayers lost his wicket. The Aussies gripped the match more and reduced West Indies to 233/7 in space of 17 overs at the start. However, Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph displayed a good fight. They batted through the lunch and then into the second session too. Chase scored 55, while Joseph scored 43 but once part-time offspinner Travis Head bowled Joseph, West Indies lost their way. Lyon got Chase and then Kemar Roach on the first ball to send Australia 1-0 up.

Lyon breaks Ashwin's record

Meanwhile, Australia's star spinner Nathan Lyon has surpassed India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the tally of most wickets in Test Cricket. Lyon who scalped 6 wickets in the innings and 8 in the match, now has 446 wickets in Test cricket, 4 more than Ashwin. He is now the 8th highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the sport and is now immediately behind West Indies' Courtney Walsh, who has 519 wickets.

The second Test between Australia and West Indies begin on 8th December 2022. West Indies have not beaten Australia in 12 tests since beating Steve Waugh's side in the fourth test of a dead rubber under the captaincy of Brian Lara in Antigua in May 2003. Australia's dominance over the West Indies dates back to May 1995 and remains undefeated over 11 series

