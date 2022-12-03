AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Marnus Labuschagne creates history, races ahead of Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara

Follow us on Image Source : AP Marnus Labuschagne has scripted history

AUS vs WI, 1st Test: What have we just witnessed, a batsman in his prime with invincible stroke-making capabilities. Take a bow Marnus Labuschagne. The Australian batsman in the ongoing Test match between Australia and West Indies has accomplished a very rare feat. Labuschagne scored a stellar 200 in the first innings and has now followed it up with a gritty hundred in the second innings. The Aussie youngster is just the eighth player to score a double century and a century in the same Test match.

Labuschagne who debuted for Australia in the year 2018 against Pakistan has been one of the most prominent faces in the Australian Test side and he has justified his place and the confidence that his skipper Pat Cummins has bestowed upon him. With the century that Labuschagne scored in the second innings of the first Test match, he has now joined the elite company consisting of the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, and others. Currently, Labuschagne has played 50 innings in 29 Test matches and has scored a total of 2847 runs at an average of 59.31. Sri Lankan great Sangakkara scored 309 in first innings and 105 in the second innings of the same Test match in 2014, whereas Caribbean stalwart Brian Lara Scored 221 and 130 in 2001 against Sri Lanka

Australia are taking on West Indies in a two-match Test series. With the T20 World Cup ending and the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in 2023, the focus now shifts to the 50-over format and the Test format. Labuschagne in particular hasn't found his footing in the white ball format but as far as the Test matches go, he is nothing but spectacular.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamarh Brooks

