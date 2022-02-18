AUS vs SL 4th T20: Maxwell played mature role to get us over line, says Aaron Finch

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch praised all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his "mature" performance against Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Jhye Richardson's two-wicket haul was backed up by Josh Inglis and Maxwell's partnership as Australia outclassed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fourth T20I.

"Our bowlers got shuffled around a bit. Agar is bowling beautifully. His variations in pace has been wonderful. He is contributing with the bat and is a great fielder. We need a strong 6 and 7 if we need to win the World Cup," said Finch after the game.

"We saw Wade did that for us against Pakistan in the WC and then against SA in the WC as well. Josh is hard to bowl to as he can hit you anywhere on the field. Maxi has been playing very well. He was able to sit back and support Inglis. Played a mature role to get us over the line," he added.

Chasing 140, Australia did not get off to an ideal start as the hosts lost opening batter Ben McDermott (9) in the fifth over to Maheesh Theekshana.

Soon after, Lahiru Kumara dismissed Australia skipper Aaron Finch (2) and Ashton Agar (26), and the hosts were reduced to 49/3 in the ninth over.

Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell then got together at the crease and the duo revived Australia's innings.

After 12 overs, Australia's score read 86/3, with the hosts still needing 54 runs for the win.

Inglis departed after playing a 40-run knock but Maxwell (48*) and Marcus Stoinis (8*) ensured that the hosts get over the line with 11 balls to spare.

