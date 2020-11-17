AUS v IND | Cricket Australia 'committed to hosting first Test in Adelaide' amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The CA further informed that it will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and remains confident of hosting a "safe and successful" summer.

The Cricket Australia on Tuesday clarified that the board remains committed to hosting the Day/Night Test match against India at the Adelaide Oval. South Australia is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, and reports also suggested that CA was eyeing a mass relocation of players.

"Cricket Australia (CA) continues to monitor the situation in South Australia but remains committed to hosting the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval: CA statement in view of state border closures following South Australia’s COVID-19 outbreak," the CA said in a statement.

The first Test of the four-match series is scheduled to start on December 17.

"CA will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and the resulting border restrictions around the country. As ever, we will remain agile in addressing the challenges presented by the pandemic and remain more confident than ever of hosting a safe and successful summer across all formats," the statement further read.

India's tour of Australia is scheduled to begin on November 27 with the three-match ODI series, which will be followed by the three-match T20I series.

The Indian team has already reached Australia and is currently stationed in Sydney, where the players are serving a 14-day quarantine. The CA has mae special arrangements for outdoor training for the Indian team.