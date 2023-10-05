Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
  5. Asian Games, IND vs BAN Semifinal: From Pitch Report to Records, all you need to know about Hangzhou

Team India defeated Nepal in the first quarterfinal by 23 runs while Bangladesh literally was saved by Afif Hossain who defended five runs in the last over against Malaysia. The Tigers defended 116 runs to set up a semifinal clash against India in the Asian Games 2023.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2023 23:54 IST
India cricket team at Asian Games 2023
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIAN CRICKET TEAM India cricket team at Asian Games 2023

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games in cricket. A win here for either of the teams will confirm at least a silver medal. While India defeated a spirited Nepal side defending 202 runs after opting to bat first, Bangladesh were on the verge of getting knocked out before stealing the game from Malaysia.

Defending 116 runs, they seemed to be down and out in the penultimate over itself with Malaysia needing six runs off 11 balls. But Rishad Hossain bowled a terrific over and then Afif Hossain defended five runs stunningly to seal a two-run victory. The winner of this match will lock horns against the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Afghanistan. 

Pitch Report

The surface at Pingfeng Campus cricket field has slowed down considerably with a lot of matches already played. The scores have gone down with every passing match and hence, the team winning the toss is batting first more often than not. An average score of 131 batting first is also a testament to the slow pitch on offer here. 

Pingfend Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou - Numbers Games

Matches Played - 29

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average 1st inns score - 131

Average 2nd inns score - 77

Highest total recorded - 314/3 (20 ov) by NEP vs MGL

Highest score chased - 133/5 (18.5 ov) by HK vs JPN

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

