Asian Games Cricket: India storm into Gold medal match with thumping win over Bangladesh in semifinal

Asian Games 2023: Indian batters Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed a stunning show of fireworks as India defeated Bangladesh to storm into the Gold medal match at the Asian Games 2023. The Gaikwad-led team outclassed Saif Hassan's side in the first semifinal of the cricket event at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field by 9 wickets. India had earlier defeated Nepal in their quarterfinal game.

The Men in Blue had a perfect outing in all the departments against the Bangladesh side. After opting to bowl, they first restricted the Bangla Tigers to a below-par 96 in the first innings. The spinners destroyed the opposition line-up with each of them getting a wicket. The batters then complemented the bowlers' hard work. Tilak Varma scored 55 and Gaikwad got 40 as both the players remained unbeaten to take India home inside 9.2 overs.

Sai Kishore, Washington rattle Bangladesh

The Indian spinners rattled the Bangladesh line-up. R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers as he got three wickets in his four overs for just 12 runs. Washington Sundar was lethal too as he picked the Bangladesh skipper Saif Hassan and Zakir Hasan. Sai drew the first blood, removing Mahmudul Hasan Joy but then took two more in the middle phase. Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh picked one wicket each.

Gaikwad, Tilak steamroll Bangladesh

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on the fourth ball itself when he flicked a ball towards fine-leg to be caught out. But that was the only joy the Bangla side found in the chase. Gaikwad and Tilak went all guns blazing and took the attack to the bowlers. Tilak hit a six in the second over before Gaiwkad amassed a 21-run third over. The run-of-flow did not stop any further and boundaries continued to flood in. At powerplay, India got to 68 and then gunned down the target in 3.2 more overs. India will face either Afghanistan or Pakistan in the final of the tournament.

