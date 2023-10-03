Asian Games 2023, Day 10 Roundup: Parul, Annu Rani's Gold in athletics headline India's 9-medal outing

Follow us on Image Source : AP Two gold medals were added to India's tally on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2023

After a relatively quiet day with no Gold medal on Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian contingent came back with nine medals on Day 10 including a couple of Gold. Track and Field athletes continued to do the country proud having gotten 22 medals in the discipline so far, which is equal to shooting as India's overall tally reached 69 after 10 days including 15 Gold, 26 Silver and 28 Bronze medals.

The day started with round wins for the men's cricket team, men's kabaddi team and women's hockey team with the first medal coming in canoeing featuring Sunil Singh and Arjun Singh. Preeti Pawar lost the semi-finals in Boxing but won a Bronze medal before the athletes began their golden run. Tejaswin Shankar's Decathlon run ended in a national record-breaking Silver medal while Parul Chaudhary and Annu Rani won Gold medals in women's 5000m race and javelin throw, respectively. Praveen Chithravel won a Bronze in the men's triple jump while another boxer Narender won a Bronze.

Day 11 promises more medals with Lovlina Borgohain's final bout and Neeraj Chopra's javelin events scheduled among others. Here's how Day 11 went for Indian athletes on October 3:

Athletics

Parul Chaudhary won gold in women's 5000m

Annu Rani won gold in the women's javelin throw final with a 62.92-meter throw. Annu Rani became first-ever Indian woman to win a Gold in javelin throw in Asian Games

Tejaswin Shankar won Silver in the men's Decathlon breaking the national record with 7666 points

Praveen Chithravel won Bronze in men's triple jump

Muhammed Afsal won Silver medal in the men’s 800m.

Vithya Ramraj won Bronze in women's 400m hurdles

Kumari Chanda and Harmilan Bains qualified for the Women's 800m final

India qualify for the final in the 4x400m relay race

Archery

Compound: Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek set up all-Indian final individual men's event final to be held on October 7

Jyothi Surekha Vennam enters the women's final, Aditi will fight for bronze - both events on October 7

Recurve: Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara were eliminated in quarter-finals

Badminton

PV Sindhu beat Chinese Taipei's Hsu Wen-Chi 21-10, 21-15 in Round of 32 match in women's singles

HS Prannoy beat Mongolia’s Batdavaa Munkhbat 21-9, 21-12 in the Round of 32 match in men's single

Kidambi Srikanth beat Korea's Lee Yungyu 21-16, 21-11 to enter Round of 16

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela beat the Maldives duo of Aminath Nabeeha and Fathimanath Nabaaha 21-14, 21-12

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain beat Thailand's Baison Maneekon with a unanimous decision in the women's 75kg semi-finals to qualify for the Gold medal match and secured her place in Paris 2024 Olympics.

Preeti Pawar in Women's 54kg Boxing after losing to China’s Yuan Chang 0-5 on points and settled for a Bronze

Narender Berwal also won a Bronze in men's 92+kg category after losing to Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek in a unanimous decision

Canoeing

Arjun Singh & Sunil Singh won a Bronze medal in Men's Canoe Double Sprint 1000m

Cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad's men's team beat Nepal by 23 runs to qualify for the semi-finals after Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden T20I century

Hockey

Women's team beat Hong Kong 13-0 in Pool A match

Kabaddi

Men's team beat Bangladesh 55-18

Women's team defeated South Korea 56-23

Squash

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat Japanese opponents Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 11-5, 11-5 in straight sets to qualify for the semi-finals

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh defeated Hong Kong pair of Wing Tong and Ming Hong 11-10, 11-8 to qualify for mixed doubles semis

Saurav Ghosal beat Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 5-11, 12-10, 11-3 to storm into men's singles semi-finals

