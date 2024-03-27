ACC announces Women's Asia Cup 2024 schedule; India, Pakistan clubbed in same group

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India women vs Pakistan women.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 tournament. The multi-nation tournament will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19 to July 28.

The tournament will bring the India and Pakistan rivalry to life again as the two teams have been clubbed in the same group.

Notably, the tournament will be played in the T20 format and will serve as a good preparation for the teams ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, slated to be played in Bangladesh later this year.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be an eight-nation tournament instead of seven as was the case last time around. Nepal are the latest entrant this season.

The prestigious tournament will have all-female umpires and match referees akin to the 2022 edition.

The President of the Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah expressed delight in the expansion and growth of women's cricket in the region and anticipates an "exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans".

"The Women's T20I Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC's commitment to promoting women's cricket in the region," said Shah in a statement released by the ACC.

"We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women's cricket. This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket. We anticipate an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans.

"The Women's T20I Asia Cup has become a significant event in the ACC calendar, providing a platform for women cricketers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. The ACC remains steadfast in its efforts to advance women's cricket and create more opportunities for women to excel internationally," he added.

Significantly, India are the defending champions and will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, July 21. The defending champions are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and UAE.

Group B comprises the previous edition's runners-up Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.

