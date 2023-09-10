Asia Cup, IND vs PAK, Super Four: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul stand on threshold of historic milestones

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

India's captain Rohit Sharma is standing on the threshold of a historic milestone that has only been scaled by a very few players in the history of the game. India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 10 in a bid to kickstart their Asia Cup Super Four campaign with a victory to their name.

Rohit will not only be expected to marshal the troops well on the field but the right-handed batter will also have to shoulder the responsibility of getting the team off to a solid start - something that wasn't the case last time around when the two teams took on each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, on September 2.

The 36-year-old looked in red-hot form against Nepal as he scored a match-winning half-century and finished with an unbeaten 74 to take India into the Super Four stage. The Mumbai-born is just 78 runs away from reaching the historic landmark of scoring 10000 ODI runs for the country as he has already aggregated 9922 runs in the 50-over format. Till now, only five India batters have scored over 10000 runs in ODIs and Rohit will be the sixth to join the list.

In addition to that, Rohit has already scored eight half-centuries in the Asia Cup (ODI) and if he manages to get one more to his name in the fixture against the Babar Azam-led side then he will equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most fifties in the 50-overs history of the continental tournament. Rohit has aggregated eight fifties, while Sachin recorded nine half-centuries during his playing career in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, India's star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who is making his comeback to international cricket after an injury layoff is also close to an individual milestone.

Rahul, who might feature in the playing XI in the clash against Pakistan has put together 1986 runs in ODI cricket and needs just 14 more to scale the 2000-run mark.

