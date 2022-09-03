Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Feels like best of three-match series against India - Rizwan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammad Rizwan in action

Ahead of the Super 4 match against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup on Sunday, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said his team-mates had joked with each other that it's a "best of three-match series" between the two sides.

Irrespective of whoever wins the upcoming match, India and Pakistan can still face the final on September 11 and that will make the arch-rivals face each other three times, all of them on Sundays.

In their previous encounter, India had beaten Pakistan by five wickets last Sunday.

"Fans from both countries anticipate the third meeting in next week's final. We have jokingly said among ourselves that it's a best of three-match series (between India and Pakistan)," Rizwan said.

Political tensions meant that there has been no bilateral series between the two countries for nearly a decade now and the Asia Cup has somewhat quenched the hunger of the fans.

Rizwan played brilliant innings with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan posted 193/2 before bowling out Hong Kong for a record low of 38 to confirm their place in the Super 4.

"Playing India is always a pressure game. Even people outside Asia wait for it. Obviously, it's always like a 'final' as there's so much passion involved in this game.

"We have to play good cricket and make the final. Obviously, we have to strengthen our cricket and put in the hard work," the 30-year-old said.

Rizwan said the success mantra in these high-pressure games is to keep it normal and simple.

"The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm.

"The more you keep the game normal, it is better as it's the best thing to do. I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, at the end of the day you have to play with bat and ball.

"So it's about keeping it simple. Yes, it's a big game and the boys are high on confidence. We will put in the hard work."

(Inputs from PTI)

