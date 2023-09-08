Asia Cup 2023: What happened when India vs Pakistan encounter last took place in Colombo?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan will lock horns in Colombo for the first time in 19 years.

All eyes are on the India vs Pakistan clash in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup. The match is scheduled to take place on September 10 in Colombo. The arch-rivals are facing each other for the second time in eight days and probably, will lock horns again in the final if they end up at the top two positions in the points table. But with rain set to play spoilsport, the organisers have added a reserve day not only for IND vs PAK clash, but also for the final scheduled on September 17.

Team India has played 46 ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo winning 23 and losing 19 while four matches ended in no result. However, out of these 46 matches, only one India and Pakistan have locked horns and that to way back in 2004. Yes, the two teams will be facing each other in Colombo for the first time in 19 years. Moreover, Pakistan had won that Asia Cup encounter by 59 runs. Expectedly, none of the players from both teams of that match are featuring in this encounter but it was fine performance from the Men in Green in that game.

What happened in IND vs PAK 2004 match in Colombo?

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were stunned early by Irfan Pathan trapping Imran Nazir in front of the stumps in the very first over. But this is when Shoaib Malik came out to bat at three and played a whirlwind knock of 143 runs off just 127 balls with 18 fours and one six to his name. Rest of the batters revolved around him stitching crucial partnerships as Pakistan posted 300 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan picked up three wickets each with the ball for India.

Team India tried to chase down the target but they were always behind the eight ball with wickets falling at regular intervals. Sachin Tendulkar fought it out in the middle to score 78 runs while skipper Sourav Ganguly mustered 39 runs with five fours and a six to his name. Shoaib Malik was the star with the ball as well dismissing Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh while conceding only 42 runs in their 10 overs. Despite giving away 38 extras, Pakistan managed to restrict India to just 241 runs for the los of eight wickets winning the match by 59 runs.

