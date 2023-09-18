Rohit Sharma clicks photos with fans, Shreyas drives car; Team India spotted in Mumbai after Asia Cup | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma with fans and Shreyas Iyer in car

India's massive 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka saw them become the champions of Asia for the 8th time. In the Asia Cup final on Sunday, two extremes were on display - a roaring domination and a surrender at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue reached India on Monday morning after wrapping the final in about two and a half hours.

India captain Rohit Sharma and fellow players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and others were spotted at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai after the team's arrival back home. In a video being circulated on social media, Captain Sharma can be seen posing with fans and security personnel outside his car. Meanwhile, Iyer was seen driving his car as the Men in Blue left the airport.

India's next assignment before the World Cup

The Men in Blue will now face Australia in their upcoming assignment before the ICC World Cup at home. They have a three-match series against the five-time World Champions, starting from September 22. Rohit and his brigade will now get some time to relax before the heavy schedule unfolds with the World Cup at an arm's distance.

Australia have named their squad for the India series, however, the hosts are yet to name a team for the same. The Aussies are boosted by the return of their key players, who missed some or the whole part of the South Africa series. Captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are back in action for Australia's final assignment ahead of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, India will have to make a selection call on the injured Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer. Rohit has highlighted that Axar is likely to miss out on the two ODIs against the Aussies as he is recovering from a quadricep strain he picked in the Super Four clash against Bangladesh.

He stated that Iyer should be 99% okay as of now. "Shreyas was not available for this game (final) because there were certain parameters that were kept for him to tick off. Today, he completed most of it. I would say 99% he should be okay as of now, but he looks good. I would say 99% he should be okay as of now, but he looks good," Sharma said on Iyer.

Latest Cricket News