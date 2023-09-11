Asia Cup: PCB media head Umar Kalson and board GM Adnan Ali could land in trouble for Colombo casino visit

Follow us on Image Source : PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board's media head Umar Kalson and GM of the board Adnan Ali could land in big trouble as the duo reportedly visited a casino in Colombo during the Asia Cup 2023. The two officials are in Sri Lanka in their official capacity with the Pakistan team and as per the code of conduct, it is prohibited to visit gambling places during the Asia Cup. A PCB source stated that the duo can face strict disciplinary action for it.

A few Pakistan channels highlighted the officials visiting a Casino and the two clarified that they went there to have dinner. Notably, cricket writer Omair Alavi ridiculed the clarification. "Who goes to a Casino to have food? Who goes to a gambling joint to have food? Who are they trying to fool," Alavi said as quoted by news agency PTI. However, a PCB source said, "They could face strict disciplinary action on return."

Notably, during the 2015 ODI World Cup, the then manager and chief selector of the team Moin Khan was caught in a casino controversy. He and his wife were seen at a Casino in Christchurch before Pakistan's loss to West Indies in the tournament. Moin was called back to Pakistan in the middle ord the tournament and was sacked by the then PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan. Moin had also claimed that he and his wife went to the casino for dinner.

The ongoing Asia Cup is being held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid mode. Pakistan got to host four matches of the tournament, while Sri Lanka is hosting nine matches, including the final.

